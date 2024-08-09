Arshad Nadeem clinches historic gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

Lahore - Arshad Nadeem has etched his name in history by winning Pakistan’s first-ever individual gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Mian Channu’s native secured his victory with a remarkable throw of 92.97 meters on his second attempt, surpassing the previous Olympic record set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Games.

This gold medal marks Pakistan’s first Olympic triumph in athletics and its first gold in any discipline in four decades. The nation last tasted Olympic success 32 years ago when the national hockey team won bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

In the javelin throw final, India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, settled for silver with a throw of 89.45 meters, while Grenada’s Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters. Arshad’s victory has propelled Pakistan to 53rd place in the medal tally, overtaking India, which now stands at 63rd.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah Khan, Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar and others have congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal at the Olympics.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed national pride, tweeting, “Pakistan’s first Olympic men’s javelin champion, Arshad Nadeem, brings home a historic gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024! You’ve made the whole nation proud, young man.”

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs extend their warmest felicitations to the nation on this momentous occasion, as Arshad Nadeem etches his name in history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to secure an individual gold medal for Pakistan at the World Olympics.

The ISPR said this remarkable achievement is a testament to Arshad Nadeem’s unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation. His triumph is a resounding affirmation of Pakistani talent and determination, showcasing the country’s potential to excel on the global stage.

The army’s media wing added that by clinching the first ever individual gold medal in Javelin throw at the World Olympics, Arshad Nadeem has brought immense pride and joy to the people of Pakistan, cementing his status as a national hero and an iconic symbol of sporting excellence.

PM’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah Khan lauded Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding performance. “This victory is a historic moment for Pakistan, one that the entire nation takes pride in.” Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kayani also commended Arshad on his Olympic gold medal win, calling it a major achievement for Pakistan.

Director General of Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Yasir Pirzada lauded Arshad Nadeem’s dedication and hard work, emphasizing that his victory is a source of pride for Pakistan and will always be remembered as a significant accomplishment.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also praised Arshad Nadeem’s extraordinary achievement at the Paris Olympics 2024. “Arshad Nadeem has not only clinched the gold medal but has also captured the hearts of the entire nation. He is a true national hero, and his remarkable feat will be etched in our history books forever.”

Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar also congratulated Arshad, describing the day as historic and reaffirming ongoing support for his future endeavors. “Congratulations to the whole nation and especially to our golden player, Arshad Nadeem. His triumph is a testament to his talent and dedication, and we hope to see him winning more gold medals in the future,” Khokhar added.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced Rs50 million reward for Arshad Nadeem on his brilliant performance.