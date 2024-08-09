Arshad Nadeem makes history with Gold Medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan's javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem brought immense pride to the nation on Thursday by winning a at the Paris Olympics 2024. This historic achievement marks a monumental moment in Pakistan's sporting history.

President Azif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led the chorus of congratulations, celebrating Arshad Nadeem's outstanding performance. President Zardari, in his message, praised the athlete for his remarkable victory, calling it a moment of national pride. He emphasized that Nadeem's triumph is not just a personal accomplishment but a victory for the entire country, illuminating Pakistan’s name on the global stage. The president also commended Nadeem’s dedication and hard work, and expressed his prayers for the athlete's continued success.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded Arshad Nadeem's extraordinary achievement, noting that not only did he secure the , but he also set a new Olympic record. The Prime Minister called this victory a gift to the people of Pakistan, underscoring its significance in the nation’s sports history. He highlighted that Nadeem has become a symbol of national pride and a source of inspiration for future generations.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Service Chiefs, also extended their warmest congratulations to the nation. In a statement, the ISPR hailed Arshad Nadeem’s accomplishment as a testament to his unwavering dedication, perseverance, and exemplary hard work. They emphasized that his victory is a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation, showcasing Pakistan's potential to excel on the global stage.

Arshad Nadeem's historic win as the first Pakistani athlete to secure an individual at the Olympics has cemented his status as a national hero and an iconic symbol of sporting excellence. His triumph has brought immense joy and pride to the people of Pakistan, marking a new chapter in the country’s sporting legacy.