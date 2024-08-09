Artificial intelligence has simplified human life, helping to complete tasks efficiently. It is a combination of skill, science, and knowledge that has changed our lives for the better and made things easier. With the help of artificial intelligence, we are able to do everything with ease. The revolution of artificial intelligence is all around us, from needles to machines. Everything is now based on artificial intelligence, which has connected people across the world. It has also reduced the time needed for various tasks, making the world develop at a rapid pace. Artificial intelligence is a technological innovation that has turned the world into a global village.

ZAINAB GAFOOR,

Karachi.