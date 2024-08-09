Bilawal visits late Nazir Dhoki’s family for condolence

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday visited the residence of his Chief Media Coordinator, Nazir Hussain Dhoki to condole with the family over his passing.

He also offered Fateha for his Chief Media Coordinator and prayed for strength and fortitude for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The PPP chief said that the Bhutto family has strong links with the Dhoki family for three generations. Nazir Dhoki also worked with Benazir Bhutto and his demise is a great tragedy for the party.

The services of Nazir Hussain Dhoki for the Bhutto family will never be forgotten. He said that a great vacuum has been created in the party by his death which will be very difficult to fill. Senator Farhatullah Babar and Jameel Soomro also accompanied Chairman PPP.