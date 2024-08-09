BISP beneficiaries urged to get re-survey as early as possible

LODHRAN - District Director Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Noreen Zehra Magsi, on Thursday urged the beneficiaries, getting financial assistance regularly for last two years, to get their survey again as early as possible. In a statement issued, Noreen Zehra Magsi said that such BISP beneficiaries had been asked to visit nearby Tehsil offices for re-survey so that the financial aid given by the department could continue. She hinted that the financial assistance would be stopped by the BISP in case of non survey. The BISP official further said that the quarterly tranche disbursement process was underway at the centres established by the government. She directed the women who have not yet received their financial aid installment so far to visit the nearest centers to collect it. The BISP beneficiaries should collect the full amount along with a receipt from the retailer and contact the Tehsil office in case of any deductions or complaints, she said.