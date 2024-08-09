BISP retailer booked for illegal deduction

MUZAFFARGARH - A retailer of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has been booked for illegally deduction payment of beneficiaries on Thursday. Taking action on the reports of special branch, the Daira Din Panah police raided at a retailer of BISP shop Sheraz alias Sherry to investigate the complaints regarding illegal deduction from the payment of beneficiaries. The retailer managed to escape from the scene, however, the police registered a case against him and conducting raids to arrest the culprit. The police sources added that the retailer used to deduct Rs 1000 to 1500 from the payment of each beneficiary through dislocating the device location.

Dr Khalid Channar also reported that the health department has registered more than 6,500 children from nomadic communities, and vaccination while other health services were also being provided to these children.