Central Public Park to be established over 84 kanals in FDA City

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) would establish a Central Public Park over 84 kanals of land in FDA City to facilitate the masses. Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday said that FDA has designated sites for 47 public parks in various blocks of the FDA City. However, the Central Public Park would be established in Block A-7 and physical work has started on this project which would sprawling over 84 Kanals of land.

He directed the PHA and FDA officers to make the Central Public Park most attractive for the general public by ensuring beautiful landscaping, water pond and other facilities. He also directed to plant maximum saplings during current monsoon season in addition to keeping the green belts and parks lush green by planting ornamental plants there.

Designing Experts Parks & Horticulture Agency (PHA) Miss Bazila briefed the meeting about designs of Central Public Park in FDA City while Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Project Director Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Incharge Horticulture Rana Sajjad and others were also present in the meeting.

Dacoit gang busted, 42 motorcycles recovered

Civil Line police claimed to have busted out a dacoit gang by arresting its two active members including ring leader and recovered 42 motorcycles and other items from their possession. Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and arrested a notorious criminal Muzammal, ring leader of a dacoit gang, and his accomplice as they were wanted to the police in 21 cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, etc. The police recovered 42 motorcycles, gold ornaments, worth Rs.1.56 million, illicit weapons and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

CPO for foolproof security on Jashn-e-Azadi

CPO Kamran Adil has directed foolproof security arrangements on Jashn-e-Azadi. Presiding over a meeting of police officers at police lines here on Thursday, he directed for taking strict security arrangements to control aerial firing, exhibition of weapons and wheelie. He said that Jashn-e-Azadi would be celebrated with national zeal and zest but no one could be allowed to take law into their hands. He directed the police officers to formally launch an awareness campaign among the public in this regard. He also directed the SHOs to display banners for the awareness of the people to control aerial firing, exhibition of weapons, fireworks, over speeding, and zigzag motorbikes driving etc. He directed for taking stern legal action against violators by adopting zero tolerance policy. He further warned that careless and negligent staff would also be held accountable.