JACOBABAD - A 7-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a canal near his home in Jacobabad, on Thursday.

According rescue sources, the incident occurred in the village of Yar Muhammad Barro, in Thal Tehsil. The child identified as Ali Raza Barro drowned while bathing in a canal outside his house. Local residents retrieved the child from the canal and rushed him to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.