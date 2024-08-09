Chinese model offers blueprint for Pakistan to boost solar energy production

China's solar energy blueprint offers a model for Pakistan to attain energy security and sustainability as the country transitions to renewable power.

China's experience in expanding solar energy production, lowering costs, and integrating it into the grid can help Pakistan diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

China's approach has focused on solar energy development, storage and grid modernisation. The country's comprehensive policy addresses the major issues of solar energy integration, providing a stable and efficient energy supply. So, Pakistan must use a similar technique to resolve its energy security and sustainability issues.

These views were expressed by Mubashir Hassan, Managing Director of Alpha Renewables Private Limited, a solar equipment provider.

Talking to WealthPK, he said that government assistance, investment, and technology improvements have contributed to China's exponential growth in the solar industry. “The Chinese government has provided subsidies, tax breaks and research funds to promote solar energy development. Pakistan should learn from China’s achievements by providing incentives, relaxing laws, and investing in solar infrastructure. Simplifying permission processes, offering tax breaks, and investing in transmission infrastructure would help boost the country's solar energy development,” he stressed.

Mubashir highlighted that China's focus on energy storage technologies like batteries and pumped hydro storage, ensures a reliable and effective energy supply. “Energy storage tackles the intermittent nature of solar energy, providing a dependable energy supply when the sun doesn’t shine. Pakistan should use similar solutions to address energy storage difficulties and ensure a consistent electric supply. Investing in storage technologies like batteries, pumped hydro storage and other innovative solutions would help provide a consistent energy supply.”

Speaking to WealthPK, Sohail Lashari, Chief Executive Officer of Sozo Solar Power, said that China's solar power roadmap highlights the significance of policy support, investment and technology innovation. “A comprehensive approach that considers policy, money and technology is critical for effective solar energy development.”

He said that Pakistan should devise a complete solar energy strategy that suits its specific needs and resources. “The country's solar energy growth can be fuelled by a national solar energy policy, investments in research and development and international cooperation.”

He pointed out that grid modernisation is crucial for integrating solar energy into the electrical grid, and China's experience can provide valuable insights in this respect. “China has improved its grid infrastructure to accommodate solar energy, lowering transmission losses and improving efficiency.”

Sohail said, “Pakistan must improve its grid infrastructure to support solar energy, lower transmission losses and increase efficiency. Smart grids, enhanced weather forecasting and predictive maintenance can help improve solar energy integration.”