Friday, August 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cleanliness drive begins under KP program

APP
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan has launched a cleanliness drive under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, WSSC has initiated the cleanliness effort in six Union Councils of DI Khan city. The deputy commissioner has instructed all concerned departments to take effective measures to ensure the full implementation of the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program, aiming for development in the district and maximum relief for citizens.

A WSSC official stated, “We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan, and the cleanliness drive under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program is a step toward achieving this goal.” He emphasized that cleanliness is integral to the Muslim faith and a hallmark of civilized societies, calling for public awareness about environmental cleanliness. Special teams will monitor the campaign, with arrangements made to remove garbage from main drains using WSSC vehicles.

Info ministry organises quiz show among students to celebrate Independence Day

 Citizens are urged not to throw garbage in drains but to use designated disposal areas.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024