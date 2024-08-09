Cleanliness drive begins under KP program

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan has launched a cleanliness drive under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, WSSC has initiated the cleanliness effort in six Union Councils of DI Khan city. The deputy commissioner has instructed all concerned departments to take effective measures to ensure the full implementation of the Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program, aiming for development in the district and maximum relief for citizens.

A WSSC official stated, “We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan, and the cleanliness drive under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda’ program is a step toward achieving this goal.” He emphasized that cleanliness is integral to the Muslim faith and a hallmark of civilized societies, calling for public awareness about environmental cleanliness. Special teams will monitor the campaign, with arrangements made to remove garbage from main drains using WSSC vehicles.

Citizens are urged not to throw garbage in drains but to use designated disposal areas.