Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, accused Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) ministers of shamelessly defending the black law of the Election Act.

He claimed that Sheikh Hasina’s government has collapsed in Bengal, while the PML-N is losing its composure in Pakistan as the end of the “fake Form 47” government nears. Barrister Saif further alleged that the PML-N government is afraid of PTI’s street power and that Imran Khan is courageously facing false charges in the same jail from which the Sharif family previously escaped through deals.

He criticised PML-N leaders for fleeing to London despite receiving all facilities in jail, contrasting this with Imran Khan’s imprisonment, where he continues to represent the public.