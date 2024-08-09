Friday, August 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM adviser criticises PML-N for defending Election Act

Our Staff Reporter
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, accused Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) ministers of shamelessly defending the black law of the Election Act.

He claimed that Sheikh Hasina’s government has collapsed in Bengal, while the PML-N is losing its composure in Pakistan as the end of the “fake Form 47” government nears. Barrister Saif further alleged that the PML-N government is afraid of PTI’s street power and that Imran Khan is courageously facing false charges in the same jail from which the Sharif family previously escaped through deals.

He criticised PML-N leaders for fleeing to London despite receiving all facilities in jail, contrasting this with Imran Khan’s imprisonment, where he continues to represent the public.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024