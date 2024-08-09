CM adviser urges swift completion of Mardan sports projects

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, directed authorities to expedite construction work on various sports grounds and related facilities in Mardan district.

He issued these directives during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, where the progress of Sports Department development projects in Mardan was reviewed. Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Director Works Ahmed Zeib, Director Development Munir Abbas, and Chief Planning Officer Sports Department attended the meeting.

The Sports Advisor was briefed on the completed and ongoing projects in the district. It was reported that a sports complex in Tehsil Rustam, a women’s gymnasium, and a multi-purpose hall have been completed. Additionally, the upgradation of sports complexes under a provincial ADP project is nearing completion, with one scheme already completed in Mardan. Two squash courts have also been completed, with a third nearing completion.

Seventeen schemes have been completed in Mardan under the provincial project of establishing sports grounds at the Union Council level.

The advisor stressed the need to accelerate the work on these projects to ensure their timely completion and benefit the public and youth.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing facilities for healthy activities and emphasized that the development of sports grounds and infrastructure reflects the government’s vision and resolve to serve the people and youth of the province.