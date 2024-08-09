CM highlights education reforms; urges merit, transparency

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur stated that his government is prioritizing the transformation of the education system in line with Imran Khan’s vision.

He remarked that before the PTI government, there was a higher trend towards private schools, but recent reforms have restored public confidence in government institutions. He noted that the improved performance of government schools, especially the achievements of female students, reflects the enhanced quality of education.

The Chief Minister urged educational board authorities to ensure that meritorious students receive their due rights, emphasizing that the nation’s development relies on providing opportunities to talented youth. He attributed the national decline to the erosion of merit and transparency, underscoring the PTI government’s commitment to these principles.

Speaking at an SSC result declaration and prize distribution ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House, Gandapur urged parents to invest in their children’s education, particularly for girls, as educated mothers play a crucial role in nation-building. The Chief Minister also directed authorities to utilize rented buildings for new schools to commence academic activities without delay, stressing that children’s education should not be disrupted by waiting for new constructions.

Additionally, he announced plans to introduce an education card to provide quality education to talented students. He congratulated students, parents, and teachers for their achievements in the SSC exams, especially noting that 19 of the 51 top position holders were from government schools.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Ministers Faisal Tarakai and Fazal Hakeem, Secretary Education Masaud Ahmad, educational board chairmen, position holders, their parents, and teachers.