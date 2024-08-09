CM Murad targets SEF to bring 300,000 out-of-school children to schools

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has targeted the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) to establish 300 MicroSchools, bring 300,000 out-of-school to schools, and hire over 600 women learning facilitators and for the purpose approved Rs 800 million.

He gave these directives to the SEF while presiding over its board meeting here at CM House on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Minister Education Syed Sardar Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary School Education Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, MD Sindh Education Foundation 9SEF) Kazi Kabir, board members -Qaisar Bengali, Dr Qazi Masood, Dr Mohammad Memon and others.

The chief minister approved the expansion of the Accelerated Digital Learning (ADL) program with Teach the World Foundation. The ADL phase II would be for three years.

Shah targeted the SEF MD Kazi Kabir to bring 300,000 out-of-school children back to school in 2025 by establishing 300 Digital Micro Schools. He also directed the MD SEF to engage over 600 Women Learning Facilitators to facilitate the teaching process. MD SEF told the CM that the cost of a student would come to Rs 2,200 in the next ADL Phase-II, therefore the CM approved Rs 800 million for SEF.

MD SEF Kazi Kabir told the CM that there was a one million enrolment in 2734 schools, 35 Peoples Schools, 223 Centers and 125 Macroschools. 4452 students were being given scholarships. 804 scholarship holders have passed out.

The CM directed the SEF to enhance outreach and access to every district. At present, the SEF has officers in six regions and 23 districts.

He also said that by 2025-26 the SEF has to launch 1000 Digital classrooms and kick off Learn to Earn – Skill development so that passed-out children could earn their livelihood. Minister of Education Sardar Shah informed the Chief Minister that six public schools, which were previously without proper shelter and non-functional, are now being made operational through SEF.

To a question, the Minister of Education told the CM that the SEF spent Rs16,000 per student per month. The CM was told that the annual budget of SEF was Rs15,955 million which was not enough. At this, the CM directed Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi to review the budgetary allocations of the SEF and in case of any shortfall suggest ways and measures.

The CM was told that the third party has been engaged to audit the SEF accounts for the years 2021-22 to 2023-24. MD SEF Kazi Kabir informed the CM that the Endowment Fund of SEF is Rs2,850 million. So far, Rs1,218.893 million has been generated, and now the Endowment Fund has reached Rs4,068.893 million. Additionally, the Gratuity Fund has been invested, resulting in a profit of Rs 52.256 million.

The CM was told that the Accelerated Digital Learning Program (ADLP) with Teach the World Foundation (pilot) was approved by the Board of Governors and Cabinet in 2023 for Rs 710 million for approximately 12,500 learners. 57 MicrosSchools established nine in-school interventions and 5700 plus 1000 learners enrolled. The pilot is meeting its key performance indicators (KPIs), demonstrating the capacity to meet set targets efficiently. The SEF has developed game-based educational apps on low-cost digital devices, which has attracted Out of School and offer digital literacy equipping with essential skills. At least 60 per cent of students will be mainstreamed as per KPI.