CSOs praise minority education quota in KP policy

Peshawar - The Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Support Group has welcomed the inclusion of the minority education quota in the revised policy and is advocating for its integration into the KP Universities Act. The group has also called for scholarships to support minority students who cannot benefit from the quota due to poverty, ensuring they can fully access educational opportunities.

A press release issued on Thursday commended the Directorate of Higher Education and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for including a minority education quota in the “Revised Admission Policy” for 2023-2024. The group stated, “This policy marks a milestone in promoting inclusivity, diversity, and equal opportunities for minority students in educational institutions across the province.”

The “Revised Admission Policy” aims to ensure representation of minority students, address historical inequities, and foster social cohesion. It is expected to help minority students overcome socio-economic barriers and achieve their educational goals.

Rizwan Ullah Shah, Provincial Coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), expressed support for the policy and affirmed NCHR’s commitment to improving minority rights in KP. He praised the inclusion of the minority quota and emphasized NCHR’s focus on empowering and ensuring compliance with minority quotas in education.

Yumna Aftab, Project Manager at Blue Veins, also welcomed the decision, noting that it reflects the commitment of the KP government and the Directorate of Higher Education to create an inclusive and diverse academic environment. She believes the policy will inspire minority students to pursue higher education and make positive contributions to society.