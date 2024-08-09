CTD finds ‘no criminal record’ of Asif Merchant in Pakistan

KARACHI - Days after United States authorities charged a Pakistani man named Asif Merchant for allegedly having ties with Iran in connection to a foiled plot to assassinate US politicians, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) sources have said that they’ve found no criminal of the suspect in his home country.

As local authorities begin their investigation, it has been revealed that Asif, a resident of Karachi, has not been involved in any criminal activities anywhere in the country and is also listed as an active filer with the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR).

The 46-year-old was arrested in the US on July 12 this year for allegedly trying to recruit a hitman in New York, who was in fact an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, to kill a politician or government official on US soil, reported daily English newspaper on Thursday. As per a criminal complaint, Asif, son of Habib Merchant, was planning the alleged assassination(s) in retaliation for the US killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Sources say that the suspect, who is married and a father of two, travelled to Iran several times from November 2, 2017, to April 8, 2024, on three passports. He stayed in Iran from November 2 to November 14, 2017. Asif also spent time in Iran from September 17, 2023, to October 15, 2023, after which he flew to the US on November 21, 2023, from where he returned to Pakistan on December 17, 2023.

In the ongoing year, the suspect had travelled to Iran from Karachi airport on January 15 and returned to Pakistan on February 12, 2024. On April 1, he again took a flight from Karachi to Iran and returned to Karachi on April 8. He finally travelled to the US via Turkey from Pakistan on April 11, 2024, the sources added.

Apart from his travel, authorities have also obtained the details of four mobile phone numbers, along with an international one, operated by him. Furthermore, a record of three vehicles and a motorcycle used by Asif in Karachi has also been found.

The suspect, as per the sources, holds a Master’s degree in Management Systems and started his banking career in 2002 before being dismissed for alleged corruption.

According to Asif’s resume he worked as a branch manager in a bank in Karachi in 2010.

The document mentioned that the suspect managed an Asset and Liability Portfolio of over Rs1,850 million, which included clients from the petroleum, textiles, leather, paper products, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors, as well as various retail, commercial, and corporate clients. Commenting on the issue, the Foreign Office, on Wednesday, said that Islamabad was in touch with the authorities in Washington and awaiting further details about charges against Asif. In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We have seen the media reports. We are in touch with the US authorities and await further details.” The spokesperson said that they have also noted the statements by US officials that this is an ongoing investigation.