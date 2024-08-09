Cyber Darkness

At the start of 2024, Pakistan had 111.0 million internet users, with an internet penetration rate of 45.7%. The country was home to 71.70 million social media users, representing 29.5% of the total population. As of December 2022, Pakistan ranked 118th out of 141 countries for mobile internet speed and 150th out of 178 countries for fixed broadband speed, with average speeds of 10.15–15.5 Mbps, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

The internet has been available in Pakistan since the early 1990s, and the country now has over 130 million users, making it the 7th largest population of internet users in the world. However, connectivity issues are common, often due to simple problems like loose or unplugged cables, modem or router malfunctions, or wireless network issues. Restarting the modem or router often resolves these problems. Other reasons for internet outages include inadequate speeds, network congestion, and inclement weather.

I humbly request the government of Pakistan to address these ongoing internet connectivity issues and improve the nation’s digital infrastructure.

SABA ANWAR,

Turbat.