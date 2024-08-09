DC chairs meeting to review Independence Day celebration arrangements

HYDERABAD - A meeting to review the arrangements for celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani at Darbar Hall, Mithi.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Tharparkar Muhammad Usman Khaskheli, Chairman Municipal Committee Mithi Manoj Kumar Malani, Deputy Director Livestock Hakum Ali Jalbani, all Assistant Commissioners of the district and officers from various departments.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that we were very fortunate to be living in a free country which has been blessed by the efforts, practical struggles and great sacrifices of the heroes of freedom. Jagirani maintained that the sacrifices of these heroes were source of pride for the nation, and Independence Day should be celebrated with the same fervor like Eid. He mentioned that the day will begin with special prayers in mosques for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, followed by a main event at Sadiq Faqir Chowk in Mithi. At 8:58 am, sirens will be sounded, and the national flag will be hoisted, accompanied by the national anthem. He also informed that Independence Day festivities will commence in the district from August 13, with various events to be held in schools and colleges to commemorate the occasion. Moreover, the Deputy Commissioner directed that all government buildings in the district be illuminated to mark the celebrations.