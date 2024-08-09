Delay in police welfare cases not to be tolerated: RPO

MULTAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Thursday directed officers concerned to resolve issues of pension and welfare of police officials within three days.

Presiding over a meeting of welfare officers of all four districts of the region here at his office, the regional police officer said that all possible resources were being utilized for welfare of the police officials. He said that welfare of police officials was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that scholarship, pension and other welfare initiatives should not be delayed at any cost.

The RPO gave deadline to the welfare officers of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran to clear pending cases within three days adding that there should not be any pending cases on the next meeting going to be held after three days.

Assistant Director Regional Police Office Mian Abdul Raheem Laang gave detailed briefing to the regional police officer regarding welfare initiatives for police officials of the region.

Max tree plantation essential to prevent increased pollution, temperature: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan on Thursday stressed upon the need of maximum tree plantation to prevent increasing environmental pollution and temperature.

Inaugurating the monsoon tree plantation campaign at Central Jail road by planting a tree here, the Commissioner said that plantation of more than 150 shady trees had been completed at the road while more trees would be planted at others roads of the city. She said that rising environmental pollution and temperature turning into a challenge adding that these issues could be controlled through planting maximum trees. The Commissioner maintained that more than 125,000 saplings would be planted across the region where special arrangements would be made for taking care of these saplings. She said that all concerned departments have been directed to ensure participation the tree plantation campaign to make it successful. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu said that city was being made clean and green through a comprehensive planning. He urged citizens to participate in the campaign and play their individual role for bringing positive changes in the city.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Asif Rauf Khan said that the department was ensuring maximum tree plantation at green belts and parks of the city to make city clean and beautiful. He said that the department was committed to upgrade recreational spots in the city.