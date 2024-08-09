Details of digital evidence of May 9 arson attack emerge

LAHORE - The details of digital evidence of may 9 arson attack on Jinnah house and military installations have emerged following the demand of founder PTI Imran Khan and his party leaders to release the digital evidence of the May 9 arson attack. According to the details within seven days after May 9, in addition to 81 videosmore than 400 digital evidences were submitted in the courts. Recently, the PTI founder had stated that he would be willing to apologize if digital evidence is provided showing PTI workers involvement in the May 9 arson attack. In response to the statement Punjab Police sources revealed that within 7 days after May 9, 81 videos came out as digital evidence, 2046 images from closed circuit cameras were made part of the investigation and the cameras identified the faces of 542 miscreants. Sources said that 305 number plates of the vehicles were also recorded by the safe city cameras, while digital evidence was collected from Liberty Chowk to Cantonment entrance.Police sources further revealed that digital records of PTI workers with photographs, filming and locations from 3:50 pm to 5:15 pmwere also made part of the investigation. Sources said that on May 9, cameras and sites worth Rs30 million were destroyed, while Rs2.4 million worth of damage was done near Canal Rd and Zaman Park, additionally cameras worth Rs5.5 million were destroyed near GirjaChowk. According to the police sources, the record of social media, TV channels, mobile calls and WhatsApp messages was also collected, additionally more than 400 pieces of digital evidence including private cameras have been submitted in the court.

, the digital evidence of violence and unresthad been made part of all the challans.