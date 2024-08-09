DG PSB congratulates Mohsin Nawaz on recent wins, discusses future goals

LAHORE - Director General of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, recently met with , Pakistan’s celebrated F-Class long-range shooter, to congratulate him on his recent victories and to discuss his future goals and significant contributions to the sports industry. During the meeting, shared that he is soon set to participate in the upcoming European Championship. He will be competing individually, while Pakistan’s team will perform separately as part of the national long-range shooting team. Mohsin expressed optimism about winning medals at both the individual and team levels. The conversation also delved into how Nawaz could further contribute to the development of sports in Pakistan. As a qualified sports psychologist, Nawaz highlighted the critical role that sports psychology plays in athletes’ performance and the broader sports industry worldwide. He pointed out that, unfortunately, the concept of sports psychology is almost non-existent in Pakistani sports. The Pakistani shooter strongly recommended that the PSB should integrate sports psychology into training programs for both professional and trainee athletes across all sports disciplines. He emphasised its particular importance in shooting sports, where success heavily relies on nerve control and endurance. He also pledged his services to the PSB to promote sports psychology within the country. While discussing Pakistan’s recent participation in the Olympics, Nawaz praised the Pakistani athletes’ remarkable efforts. He noted that, despite many of them being first-time participants, they demonstrated confidence and potential, which he believes will lead to future victories on the international stage. “There is an urgent need to enhance facilities and infrastructure for Pakistani athletes and make substantial investments in their development. This will enable them to consistently compete at both national and international levels, improve their global rankings, and achieve international acclaim for their country,” the shooter emphasized.