Don’t take my desire for talks as weakness: Imran

ISLAMABAD - Incarcerated opposition politician Imran Khan on Thursday made it clear that he never offered an unconditional apology on May 9 mayhem, predicting that the incumbent federal government would collapse within two months. “The media gave a wrong impression that perhaps I have offered an apology for the violent incidents,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan said in an informal talk with journalists during a court hearing at the Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. “I had spoken that I would apologize if any member of the PTI was found involved in attacks against civil and military installations, he said. “I am only talking for the sake of the country,” he said, adding that the CCTV footage of these violent acts should be brought on record to verify the role of those responsible. Meanwhile, in the Toshakhana 2.0 case Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana has granted 11 days physical remand of Imran Khan and Bushra to NAB. Hearing has been adjourned till August 19th. This is the fourth physical remand in the case which has been granted to NAB after 08, 06, and 10 days respectively.

“Anyone who commits any wrong, he apologizes,” he said while referring that he or his party was not guilty on the issue of May 9 unrest.

On May 9 last year, protests had broken out countrywide after a paramilitary force arrested former prime minister Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court. The major ruling parties and the military establishment have been accusing the PTI of its involvement in this violence, saying that anyone involved would be held accountable.

The ex-premier Khan in his talk outrightly rejected that he would strike a deal with the powers-that-be to ensure his release from jail. “They can keep me in jail as long as they want but I would not strike a deal,” he said.

Claiming that he had not stashed assets or money abroad, the PTI founder said he would fight a legal battle to get a clean chit in all cases against him.

Responding to a question, Khan clarified that he had appealed to the Army Chief General Asim Munir to remain apolitical and not neutral, “which was the ability of animals only.”

Later in a statement posted on X, the jailed leader said that the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in his May 7 presser had said there would be no pardon for PTI on May 9 riots. “Our stance is clear that the oppressor apologizes, not the victim,” he said.

Khan recalled he was “abducted” on the day after breaking window panes of the court – an action that was declared as illegal and unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. Dozens of our workers were abducted, thousands were arrested and the law enforcement agencies breached the sanctity of the four walls of our workers’ houses, he said. “In the wake of this fascism, they should apologize from me and the PTI,” he said

The PTI chief said his stance was from the day one that May 9 was a false flag operation in which CCTV footage was stolen to cover up the crime. “I even today demand that the CCTV footage should be brought on record and a transparent inquiry should be held,” he underlined.

He emphasized none of his party members was involved in vandalism and arson attacks. PTI leader Dr Yasmeen Rashid can be seen in the footage appealing to the people to remain peaceful while she was present outside the residence of Lahore Corps Commander, he said. The purpose of instituting cases against my wife and me was to disintegrate my party, he added.

Khan went on to say that his wish for talks should not be misinterpreted as his weakness. “I am in favour of de-escalation only for political and economic interests of the country,” he said, adding talks would only be held with the real decision-makers – the military establishment – and not with the incumbent ruling coalition.

While talking about the Al-Qadir Trust Case, Imran said, “We will bring our defense witness in the case, we can’t disclose identity of the witness because of Vigo Dala (pickup truck).”

He claimed they use Malik Riaz against him but Malik Riaz is not willing to become an approver, said Mr. Khan.

He alleged that ECP Chief and CJP are partners in crime. They want to give reserved seats of PTI to the government to give them 2/3rd majority to make legislation for themselves and everybody knows it now.

Al-Qadir Trust Reference hearing was adjourned till Monday because of unavailability of Imran Khan and Bushra’s lawyers. They were at Islamabad High Court.

The prosecution has so far produced 35 witnesses in the court in the case and 24 PWs have been withdrawn by NAB. The application for acquittal of Bushra will also be heard on Monday.