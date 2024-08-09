Election amendment Act 2024 challenged in Lahore High Court

The Election Amendment Act 2024, which bars independent lawmakers from switching parties, has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A petition was filed by citizen Mushkoor Hussain, represented by advocate Nadeem Sarwar, naming the federal government, Election Commission, President, and Prime Minister as respondents. The petitioner argued that the amendments to the Election Act were made to overturn a decision by the Supreme Court, calling them unconstitutional. The petition urged the LHC to declare the amendments null and void and requested a stay order to halt the implementation of the amended Act until a final decision is reached.

The petition highlighted that four amendments were made to the Election Act, aiming to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling. Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari had signed the Elections Act (Amendment Bill) 2024 into law, which prevents independent lawmakers from changing parties. The bill was subsequently sent to the Senate Secretariat for the issuance of a gazette notification.

Prior to the President's approval, the National Assembly had passed the Election Act Amendment Bill 2024, presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Azhar Kiyani. The bill proposed amendments to the Elections Act 2017, preventing lawmakers from changing their party affiliation within three days of winning an election. Additionally, it stipulates that reserved seats cannot be allotted to a party that did not win a single seat in the election. The opposition protested the passage of the bill, tearing copies of the house agenda.

The legislation followed a Supreme Court ruling that allocated reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a decision that dealt a significant blow to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition. A 13-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled in favor of PTI, with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announcing the 8-5 majority verdict. This ruling overturned the Peshawar High Court's earlier decision, which had supported the Election Commission of Pakistan’s denial of reserved seats to the SIC. Five justices, including Chief Justice Isa, opposed the majority decision.