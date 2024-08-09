Food Minister rules out ban on transportation of wheat

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has said that there is no ban on transportation of wheat or other prepared items from Punjab to other provinces.He presided over a meeting in which he was briefed about prices of wheat and flour here on Thursday. Food Secretary Moazam Iqbal Sipra and officers of the food directorate gave briefing to the minister. Bilal said that advantage of reduced prices of wheat and flour in the market must be transferred to people. Secretary Moazam Sipra said during eight days 37,000 bags of wheat had been transported to other provinces from Punjab. During ongoing month, 124 wheat permits had been issued from different districts while 7,763 flour permits had been issued from flour mills of Punjab in one month, he added. Moazzam Iqbal said that 157,844 metric tons of flour had been transported to other provinces. Bilal Yaseen made it clear that people would be provided all possible relief with regard to flour prices as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, made a surprise visit to Thatta Khalil in Taxila to oversee the ongoing registration process for the Himat Card, a welfare initiative aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. According to a handout on Thursday, during the visit, Minister Butt thoroughly reviewed the registration procedures, receiving a comprehensive briefing from the Director of Social Welfare for Rawalpindi Division. The Himat Card initiative is designed to provide financial assistance to individuals with disabilities, who are unable to work, by granting them a quarterly stipend. Speaking to the media, Minister Butt praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her leadership and commitment to the underprivileged segments of society. He highlighted that the Himat Card is a significant step towards alleviating the financial burden on people with disabilities, noting that the stipend has been recently increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per quarter. “This year, we aim to register 65,000 individuals with disabilities under the Himat Card program,” said Minister Butt. “The registration process is proceeding swiftly and is being managed under the supervision of public representatives at the Union Council level. We are dedicated to implementing the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, ensuring that disability does not become a constraint for any individual.”

Also present during the visit were Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Mohsin Ayub, Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Rana Shahid, and other key officials. The visit underscores the Punjab government’s commitment to enhancing social welfare programs and ensuring that all segments of society receive the support they need.