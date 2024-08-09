Friday, August 09, 2024
Foreign reserves rise to $ 14.47 billion

APP
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -  The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $14,471.9 million as of August 2, 2024 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $9,153.3 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued here on Thursday, informed that liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $51 million to reach $ 9,153.3 million during the week ended on August 2, 2024. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at $5,318.6 million during the week under review, it added.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 26, 2024, were $ 14,391.7 million. Among them, foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $ 9,102.2 million while $5,289.5 million were held by commercial banks.

APP

