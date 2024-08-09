Free tablets to be distributed to students from grade 9 to intermediate in Sindh

KARACHI - The Sindh Textbook Board has announced that students from Grade 9 to Intermediate across the province will receive free tablets to ensure uninterrupted studies, as part of a new initiative.

This decision was revealed during an event at the Sindh Textbook Board’s warehouse in Karachi, where Chairman Abdul Aleem Lashari was in attendance. The event marked the distribution of textbooks for the new academic year.

Speaking to the media, Lashari explained, “To avoid delays or shortages of books, we will distribute free tablets to students from Grade 9 to Intermediate, ensuring that their education continues without any disruption.”

He added that in the first phase, tablets will be given to senior students, followed by other grades in the second phase. “Gradually, we aim to make the Sindh Textbook Board paperless, aligning with modern demands,” he said.

Lashari noted that the final decision will be made by the Chief Minister of Sindh, and upon approval, the plan will be officially implemented. He also mentioned that the distribution of free textbooks for the current academic year is nearing completion. The chairman highlighted that nearly 27.5 million books are being distributed for free across Sindh’s 30 districts. The first phase began on July 30, with the second phase scheduled to start on August 15. Lashari warned that publishers who fail to deliver books to the market will face action.

While acknowledging delays in textbook distribution, Lashari attributed them to various factors, including technical issues and legal challenges. He confirmed that textbooks have been delivered to 17 districts, and the process in Karachi has been completed.