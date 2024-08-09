Funeral prayer of constable Muhammad Haji Shaheed offered

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Elite Constable Muhammad Haji who was martyred in the attack on the police picket in Rajanpur. He said that Constable Muhammad Haji Shaheed embraced martyrdom bravely in the line of duty, the department will never forget this great sacrifice. He expressed these views while paying tribute to constable Muhammad Haji Shaheed. The funeral prayer of Shaheed Constable Muhammad Haji of Rajanpur Punjab Police was offered in Police Lines Rajanpur. The body of the martyr wrapped in the national flag was saluted by the police squad and officers. Minister of Minerals Punjab Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani, Members of Provincial Assembly Sardar Khizr Khan Mazari, Sardar Abdul Aziz Jagan attended the funeral prayer.

Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, RPO Captain (retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, DPO Rajanpur Captain (retd) Dost Muhammad, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mansoor Ahmad also attended the funeral prayers. Rangers, police and administration officers, media representatives, lawyers, political and social personalities including a large number of citizens were also present.

Additional IG South Punjab and RPO DG Khan placed flowers on the body of the martyr and prayed for his ranks. Additional IG Muhammad Kamran Khan met the heirs of the martyr and assured them of all possible cooperation from the department.

Additional IG Muhammad Kamran Khan said that priority measures will be taken for the best welfare of the martyr’s family, and the criminals involved in the incident will be brought to justice.

RPO DG Khan Captain (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan while paying tribute to the martyr said that the blood of the martyr will not go in vain.

After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village where he was buried with full state honours.

Shaheed Haji Muhammad was martyred during an attack by dacoits at Picket Linda Mor in Bangla Acha police station. Shaheed Constable Muhammad Haji has left parents, wife and 05 children behind in the family.