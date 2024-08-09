Governor says overseas Pakistanis rendering great services for country

LAHORE - A delegation of International Lawyers Association (ILA) UK (Lahore Chapter) led by its President Ashiq Ali Rana called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor’s House here on Thursday. The delegation presented suggestions to Governor Punjab about overseas desk to solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad, free legal aid for prisoners involved in minor crimes, training of law students in Punjab universities. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the overseas Pakistanis are rendering great services to the country in terms of sending valuable foreign exchange. The delegation comprised Ishaq Briar, General Secretary ILA, Senior Vice President Malik Jalil Awan, Sheikh Adeel Shahid, ILA Finance Secretary Lahore, Abdul Latif Rana, ILA Finance Secretary Punjab, ILA (Pakistan Chapter) General Secretary Zohaibur Rehman Zubair and others. He added that their services are truly recognized. He said that the proposal to set up Overseas Desk in the Governor House is being seriously considered to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. The Governor Punjab appreciated the efforts and recommendations of International Lawyers Association Lahore Chapter for Overseas Pakistanis. He further said it is commendable that Overseas Pakistanis have always helped their fellow countrymen in difficult times. President International Lawyers Association, Ashiq Ali Rana, while briefing the Governor Punjab, said that resolving the property disputes and taxation issues of Overseas Pakistanis are the priorities of the association.

He further said there is need for training of young lawyers in law colleges and universities so that they could succeed in professional life.

The delegation presented a commemorative shield to the Governor of Punjab. The delegation also invited Governor Punjab to participate in the International Conference organized by International Lawyers Association in UK as Chief Guest.