Governor urges global exposure for KP women’s crafts

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasized the importance of introducing the craftsmanship of women in the province on an international level to ensure their economic empowerment. Speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the Handicraft Association, he highlighted the necessity of global exposure for these crafts.

Governor Kundi announced that a handicraft exhibition is scheduled in Tajikistan in November and directed the Chambers of Commerce to ensure representation for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s women at the event. He also stressed the need for providing digital skills and market exposure to women involved in handicrafts.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi underscored the potential of promoting tourism and trade in district Mohmand and surrounding areas as a means to alleviate poverty and showcase the province’s image globally. He praised the province’s talented youth and expressed his commitment to enhancing cultural heritage and promoting sports within educational institutions.

In a separate meeting, a delegation from Tajirane City, led by Zafar Khattak, congratulated the Governor on assuming office. They discussed issues faced by traders in Peshawar, including electricity, taxes, and gas supply. Governor Kundi assured them of his efforts to address these problems with relevant authorities and to restore Peshawar’s former glory.