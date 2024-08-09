Friday, August 09, 2024
Govt abrogates constitution by passing Election Act Amendment Bill: Barrister Saif

Web Desk
1:47 PM | August 09, 2024
National

Barrister Saif, the Information Advisor for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, criticized the government on Friday, accusing it of violating the constitution by amending the Election Act.

While speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, he condemned the government for depriving millions of Pakistanis of their rights. He emphasized that the legislative process must adhere to constitutional guidelines and argued that the election was heavily rigged.

He further claimed that the controversial Election Amendment Act was pushed through the National Assembly and Senate without considering its long-term effects on Pakistan, stating that the act was intended to strip the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its reserved seats.

He concluded by congratulating Arshad Nadeem on winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

