ICT admin prepares for grand Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD - ICT administration is gearing up for a grand celebration on August 14, marking Independence Day with a series of planned events throughout the city. The ICT administration, led by DC Islamabad has outlined plans to ensure a smooth and secure celebration, said the spokesman. In a meeting with representatives from various departments, the DC emphasized the importance of thorough preparation. The city will be decorated with lights and special installations, while a cleanliness campaign will be launched to ensure a pristine environment on Independence Day. Educational institutions also contributing through various activities. To further ensure that Independence Day 2024 is memorable for Islamabad’s residents, DC Memon had visited the Pak China Centre to review preparations for a significant function.

He assured that the city would be beautifully decorated, with events organized across Islamabad to celebrate the occasion.

This year’s celebration aims to bring the community together, with a focus on both the aesthetic enhancement of the city and the active participation of its residents.

The ICT administration’s detailed planning reflects its commitment to making the day a remarkable experience for everyone involved.