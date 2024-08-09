IHC sends Imran, Bushra arrest matter in gift case to CJ

ISLAMABAD - A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sent the matter related to a petition challenging the arrest of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a second reference regarding Toshakhana gifts, to the Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir conducted hearing of the petition filed by Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Salman Safdar informed the bench that a division bench issued notices to the respondents after first hearing of the their petition and no proceeding was held after it. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that according to the NAB reply, the accused Imran said that he would not join the investigations at all.

He added that it is unacceptable if the accused says that he will not join the investigations.

Barrister Salman said that the court will have to look into the conduct of the NAB before seeing the matter related to the physical remand of Imran. He further said that it is the fourth case of a same incident which is based on mala fide intention.

Later, the bench sent the matter to the IHC Chief Justice saying that club all the other same petitions and fix the case before any available bench.

Earlier, the petitions against the arrest of Imran and Bushra in the new Toshakhana case were heard on July 25 by a two-member division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz however, lawyers of PTI founder asked IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq not to hear the case.

The lawyers said that the PTI founder had filed a complaint against the IHC Chief Justice in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), so now he should not hear the case and send the case to another bench.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq rejected the request to leave the bench due to the filing of the reference and directed the lawyer to present his arguments.

Later, a new bench was formed to hear petitions against the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case as Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz went on summer vacation and she is not available to hear the case.