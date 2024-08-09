Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi arrives in Pakistan for 7-day official visit

ISLAMABAD - The esteemed Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair on Thursday arrived in Pakistan for a seven-day official visit. On his arrival at the Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider and other officials. Minister Salik said this visit would further strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and promote religious and cultural cooperation between the two nations. During his visit, Imam Al-Budair would lead the Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque. He is also scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other prominent leaders. In addition, the Imam would hold meetings with Pakistani religious scholars. Meanwhile, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad organized a Quaiz Show in commemoration of 78th Independence Day Celebrations of Pakistan here on Thursday at Information Service Academy. A large number of students, teachers from different government schools of ICT and officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Information Service Academy had also participated in the quiz show.

Cash prizes were distributed among the winners and runner up students teams of the quiz show competition. Executive Director General Information Service Academy Mr Arshad Munir distributed the cash prizes and appreciation certificates among runner up team of IMCB G/9-4 and the winner team of IMCG F/10-2.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Arshad Munir said that I hope the participating students had learn a lot and got more knowledge about their country’s history.

He also shed light on the sacrifices of our forfathers rendered for getting a separate homeland.

Pakistan, he said, was established on14 August, 1947 when Quaid-i-Azam made a history by achieving a sapartae country on the basis of a two nation ideology.

“Today’s event shows that our history is based on research, he said adding that it also ensures that our coming new generations were well aware of the Pakistan’s history”.

He said that we are an intelligent nation and achieving our status in the fields of sports, IT, education and other sectors across the world.

Today’s participation of students in the quiz show and knowledge about their history proved the new generations commitment and interest with their homeland, he remarked.

He also congratulated the students and teachers of FDE Schools and Colleges, and the Ministry of information and Broadcasting for holding this outstanding event.