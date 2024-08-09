Friday, August 09, 2024
Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi meets COAS, highlights strong Pak-Saudi ties

Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi meets COAS, highlights strong Pak-Saudi ties
3:56 PM | August 09, 2024
The Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair, met with Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting centered on matters of mutual interest, reflecting the deep bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

General Munir warmly welcomed Dr. Al-Budair, expressing that the Imam’s visit is a great honor for the people of Pakistan. During the discussion, Dr. Al-Budair acknowledged Pakistan’s significant standing in the Muslim world and its vital role in promoting peace and stability in the region. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the strong and enduring relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Concluding the meeting, Dr. Al-Budair offered prayers for the peace, stability, and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Dr. Salah bin Mohammad Al-Budair arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a seven-day official visit. Upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport, he was warmly received by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Secretary of Religious Affairs Zulfiqar Haider, and other officials.

During his stay, the Imam of Masjid Al-Nabawi is scheduled to lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque, further highlighting the significance of his visit to Pakistan.

