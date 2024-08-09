Little by little, in fits and starts, former Prime Minister Imran Khan appears to be inching closer to a reconciliation and negotiation with the armed forces and the government, potentially leading to an end to his prolonged incarceration. Most recently, Khan called for the release of all CCTV footage to identify the rioters involved in the events of May 9th. He also stated that if any of his party members were found complicit, they would be expelled, and he would offer an apology to the military. Notably, this apology is a crucial step towards reconciliation, as it implies that the PTI has acknowledged its role in the May 9th unrest.

While this development might suggest a positive move towards PTI’s reintegration into the political sphere after atoning for its actions, there remains a degree of uncertainty. Imran Khan is known for his unpredictability; his frequent policy shifts and contradictory statements have earned him the moniker “U-turn Khan.” With ongoing Supreme Court proceedings regarding reserve seat issues and multiple legal cases against him, it’s difficult to predict how he will respond in any given situation.

Khan has previously called for mass protests, and his party seems ready to mobilise at a moment’s notice. However, there are contradictions in his narrative—he claims that the violent protests were orchestrated by the establishment to frame him, while simultaneously asserting that his supporters had the right to protest and were unlawfully detained by the military. This mercurial nature, which made him a volatile Prime Minister, may also be the reason for his continued imprisonment.

Nonetheless, this initial step towards conciliation should not be dismissed. It represents a potential opening, and both PTI members and government officials should work to encourage further dialogue with the establishment. This seems to be the only viable path forward.

If not, both PTI and the government will remain on a collision course, with Pakistan bearing the consequences.