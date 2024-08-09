India not responding to Pak call for holding PIC meeting

ISLAMABAD - In a clear violation of Indus Water Treaty, India is not responding to Pakistan’s call for holding the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission. Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, has sent intimations to Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters Darpan Talwar for holding the annual meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission, official source told The Nation.

However, there is no response from the Indian side in this regard, the source maintained.

Since previous two years no meeting of the Indus Water Commission has taken place, which is the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty 1960, the source said. The treaty calls for meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission at least once a year.

The 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in New Delhi from 30-31 May 2022. Under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960, the meeting takes place alternatively in Pakistan and India annually. Under Article VIII (5), of the IWT, the meetings (annual and special) of the Permanent Indus Commission comprising Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters and Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters, are held alternately in Pakistan and India before 1st June every year in order to finalize the Annual Reports of the Commission for the preceding year ending on 31 March. The Article further states that: “The Commission shall meet regularly at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan. This regular annual meeting shall be held in November or in such other month as may be agreed upon between the Commissioners. The Commission shall also meet when requested by either Commissioner.”

During the meeting, the Commission records report of the activities undertaken during the preceding year and chalks out activities for the next year.

The Permanent Indus Commission is required to meet regularly (at least once a year) to review implementation of the Treaty and to make every effort to settle promptly any question arising between the parties. The major functions of the Commission are to establish and maintain a co-operative arrangement for the implementation of the Treaty and to promote co-operation between the parties in the development of the waters of the rivers.

Under the treaty the Commission will meet regularly (at least once a year) to review implementation of the Treaty. The commission works to make effort to settle any question arising between both the countries, to undertake tours of inspection of the rivers to ascertain facts, exchange of daily gauge and discharge data of the rivers and supply of advance flood information.