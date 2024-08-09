Friday, August 09, 2024
Inflation-stricken youth commits suicide

APP
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE   -   An inflation-stricken youth committed suicide by drinking toxic syrup here on Thursday. The incident took place in village Kanab Solangi Tharu Shah police station jurisdiction in Naushahro Feroze where a youth Raja Solangi who got married seven months earlier was mentally disturbed due to unemployment and inflation.  The youth to get rid of miseries of life sipped toxic syrup which resulted in his immediate death.  The police took the body into custody and later handed over to family after legal formalities. Meanwhile, The district police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and a thief and recovered drugs and valuables from their possessions.

Islamkot police in an operation arrested an alleged thief and recovered gold, four mobile phones and a watch from his custody.

In other operation, the police  arrested three accused drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth million of rupee from their custody.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

APP

