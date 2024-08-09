Israeli airstrikes on Gaza schools result in 15 more Palestinian deaths

At least 15 more Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip following Israeli military airstrikes on two schools, marking another tragic escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Since the renewed wave of violence began on October 7 last year, the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has risen to 39,699, as Israeli forces continue their aggressive military operations. The latest attack on educational institutions underscores the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians, particularly children and educators, as schools have increasingly become targets.

The international community has expressed growing concern over the rising number of casualties and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. Calls for an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians have intensified, with many urging for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.

As the violence continues, the suffering of the Palestinian people in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with thousands of lives lost and countless more affected by the ongoing aggression.