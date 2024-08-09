Friday, August 09, 2024
Justice Mansoor advocates interpretation of law in light of Islamic principles

Web Desk
2:28 AM | August 09, 2024
SC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has said that the interpretation of law should be conducted in the context of Islamic principles.

While addressing the ceremony at the Judicial Academy, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the Quran and Sunnah offer eternal peace and guidance for humanity.

Justice Shah also noted that Islam should be articulated in accordance with the demands of the modern era.

He stressed upon the need to highlight the insights and wisdom provided by Sharia in legal decisions and laws.

He also urged that Quranic and Sunnah directives on environmental issues would soon have a significant impact on people's minds. 

