KP govt signs deal to sell electricity to PESCO 

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed an agreement to sell electricity generated from two hydropower plants, with a combined capacity of 12.8 megawatts, to Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The signing ceremony took place at PEDO House Peshawar, where officials, including Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive PEDO Riaz Jan, CEO PESCO Engr Akhtar Hameed, and others, participated. The agreement covers the sale of electricity from the 10.2 MW Jabori Hydro Power Plant in Mansehra District and the 2.6 MW Machai Hydro Power Plant in Mardan District.

Engineer Jawad Haider from Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and a representative from PESCO signed the Power Acquisition Contract (PAC).

Secretary Nisar Khan hailed the agreement as a significant step for the energy sector in the province, noting that it is expected to generate billions of rupees annually for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also mentioned that further agreements for the sale of electricity from other completed projects will follow.