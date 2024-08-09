Friday, August 09, 2024
Legacy FC, Karachi City clinch spots in National Women's Club Championship Final 2024

Staff Correspondent
8:58 PM | August 09, 2024
Legacy FC and Karachi City FC have secured their spots in the final of the National Women's Football Club Championship 2024, following their impressive performances in the semi-final matches held at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.

In the first semi-final, Legacy FC showcased their dominance on the field with a resounding 6-0 victory over Karachi United. Eman Mustafa was the star of the match, delivering an outstanding performance with four goals. Kayanat Bukhari also contributed significantly, scoring a brace to secure the win for Legacy FC.

The second semi-final saw Karachi City FC display their prowess, overwhelming Hazara Quetta with an 8-0 triumph. Zahmena Malik and Suha Hirani each scored a brace, while Nadia, Zulfia, Sanah and Aliza added a goal each, ensuring Karachi City FC's place in the final.

Karachi City FC will face Legacy FC in the final on August 10, 2024, at 8:30 PM at the Jinnah Football Stadium, Islamabad.

