Man killed, three injured in Kachhi road mishap

Karachi - A man was killed while three others injured in collision between two vehicles on N5 Bolan National Highway on Thursday. According to details, the accident took place near Dhadar area of Kachhi district where a mini-truck collided with a Suzuki pickup. As a result of collision, a man identified as Ashish Kumar was killed on the spot while Habibullah, Abdul Ghaffar and Ghulam Farid were injured. The body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dhadar. The victims hailed from Sibi. The Suzuki pick was on its way to Sibi from Machh and mini-truck was heading to Quetta from Sindh when they met with tragic mishap.