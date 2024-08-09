Minister orders swift completion of Khayali embankments

Peshawar - KP Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan directed authorities to expedite construction work on the protective embankments of the River Khayali in the Dagi Mukaram Khan area of UC Turnab.

During a visit to the River Khayali PK-65 areas, the minister warned against delays and vowed stern action against those responsible. He addressed public complaints about the slow progress on the embankments and emphasized the importance of timely completion to prevent potential hazards.

Accompanied by the deputy commissioner, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department Charsadda, and other officials, the minister reviewed the ongoing construction work. The executive engineer briefed him on the progress. The Labour minister underscored the need to serve the public by providing essential facilities, noting that the people of KP have shown trust in PTI by electing its candidates for a third consecutive term.

due to the party’s developmental work in the province.