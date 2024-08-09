Friday, August 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister orders swift completion of Khayali embankments

Our Staff Reporter
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   KP Minister for Labour Fazal Shakoor Khan directed authorities to expedite construction work on the protective embankments of the River Khayali in the Dagi Mukaram Khan area of UC Turnab.

During a visit to the River Khayali PK-65 areas, the minister warned against delays and vowed stern action against those responsible. He addressed public complaints about the slow progress on the embankments and emphasized the importance of timely completion to prevent potential hazards.

Accompanied by the deputy commissioner, executive engineer of the Irrigation Department Charsadda, and other officials, the minister reviewed the ongoing construction work. The executive engineer briefed him on the progress. The Labour minister underscored the need to serve the public by providing essential facilities, noting that the people of KP have shown trust in PTI by electing its candidates for a third consecutive term.

Info ministry organises quiz show among students to celebrate Independence Day

 due to the party’s developmental work in the province.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1723180648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024