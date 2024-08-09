Friday, August 09, 2024
Monsoon plantation campaign kicks off in Kohat

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -   Administrator Afghan Migrants Kohat Daniyal Ali Wazir and Chairman of Aqash Welfare Organization Isar Ali Bangash inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation campaign by planting saplings.

Assistant Director Afghan Refugees Abdul Rahim, Security In-charge Kamal Hussain, Afghan Malik Aul Khan, and other staff members were present at the event. Isar Ali Bangash expressed optimism about planting more trees in the campus area, while Daniyal Ali Wazir emphasized the urgent need for fresh oxygen due to rising global pollution levels.

Wazir highlighted that planting trees is essential for combating air pollution and ensuring a clean, healthy environment for both current and future generations. He stressed the importance of not only planting trees but also properly caring for and nurturing them to maximize their environmental benefits.

OUR STAFF REPORT

