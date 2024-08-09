Municipal officers put on notice for imposing parking fee

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad circuit bench of the Sindh High Court the other day issued notices to respondent officers of Tando Adam municipal committee over recovery of parking fees, directing them to appear in court on Aug 27. The division bench comprising Justices Arshad Hussain Khan and Ms Sana Akram Minhas put on notice the respondents, secretary for local government, SSP of Sanghar, commissioner and DIG of Shaheed Benazirabad, chairman of Municipal Committee and Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Tando Adam cited by Jawad Ahmed Qureshi advocate, counsel for petitioner, Qadir Dad Mari. Mr Mari said that on July 1 certain individuals in plainclothes who claimed to be workers and employees of the respondent chairman and CMO set up pickets at Fouji More, Shahnawaz Gate and Al-Madina Kanta to collect toll in the name of “road service parking fees” from drivers of trucks, mini-trucks and other vehicles. He said that the pickets were illegally set up by the respondents outside their jurisdiction as these roads were entry and exits points leading in and out of Tando Adam town over which the respondents lacked jurisdiction. He said that Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), 2013, did not recognise or permit the respondents to charge the road service parking fees, especially outside their jurisdiction. He said that in order for the respondents to collect any such fees, specific power had to be conferred by statute and it was settled legal position that no tax, fees, charge or levy etc. could be imposed unless such authority was available under the constitution and relevant statute in clear and unambiguous language. He informed the court that no government or authority could extract money from people or class of people either in the form of tax, fees, charge or levy, unless specifically authorised under the law. It was settled legal position and there was no room for any intendment or presumption in fiscal statute whereas burden rested with government or authority to establish a provision in the statute under which the tax was collected. He said that without prejudice to the above, district municipal corporation mig¬ht impose fees and toll but only through a notification in a prescribed manner “which shall be subject to previous publication as mandated under SLGA, 2013”.