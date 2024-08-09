Nepotism in Pakistan

I am writing to highlight a fundamental issue that is stifling talent and causing widespread disillusionment in Pakistan: nepotism. Nepotism involves giving preferential treatment to family members, friends, and acquaintances in politics and other influential areas. This problem has plagued our country since its independence, yet it remains largely unaddressed. Although people often discuss it, there is little action taken to combat it.

In my view, nepotism is holding our country back. Talented and qualified individuals are being overlooked in favour of those with connections but less knowledge and skill. This not only hinders progress but also breeds corruption, as capable individuals, denied opportunities, may resort to unethical practices to advance. Consequently, frustration is growing, and many are losing hope, believing that hard work will not be rewarded.

This is a form of inequality, and when people demand their rights, they are often misunderstood. When protests arise, the response is to ask for patience, which is unjust. We must all raise our voices against nepotism, and the government must take decisive action to address it.

ALI HASSAN,

Balochistan.