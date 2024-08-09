Nepra allows Rs2.56/unit raise in power rates

ISLAMABAD - The consumers of the ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) will pay an additional Rs39.471 billion in their August bills as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed recovery of Rs2.5627 per unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustments.

In its decision released by NEPRA yesterday allowed XWDiscos to collect an additional Rs2.5627 per unit from power consumers on account of monthly charges adjustment for the month of June 2024.

The increase will burden the consumers with additional Rs 39.471 billion, which include Rs33.45 billion on account of monthly FCA and Rs 6.021 billion on account of imposition of 18 percent GST. The adjustment will apply to all consumer categories except electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers. This adjustment is due to the monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2024, which covers the gap between the actual cost of power generation and what was previously charged. The rise in costs was driven by high prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and oil, coupled with lower electricity demand.

In its petition, submitted to NEPRA on behalf of XWDiscos, the CPPA-G had sought the regulator’s nod to charge an additional Rs2.6307 per unit from power consumers in their August bills. It claimed that the reference fuel cost for June was set at Rs7.14 per unit, but the actual fuel cost turned out to be Rs9.77 per unit.

During a public hearing conducted by Nepra last month, the CEO of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) while presenting the case before the Authority had submitted that there was slightly lower generation from Hydro and Local Coal as compared to generation assumed in reference tariff. He also explained that Neelum Jhelum could not be operated due to the forced outage and consequently no payments were made to Neelum Jhelum. However, certain fuels which were not a significant part of the reference mix such as RLNG were operated because of system requirements and contractual obligations. The actual generation remained 10 percent lower than anticipated.

During the hearing, an official of NTDC/NPCC submitted that on a year-on-year basis the generation has decreased by 2 percent. It was further submitted that the peak demand during the month was 22,971 MW while the lowest demand achieved during the month was 10,092 MW.

CPPA said that in June, 13,459 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity were generated at a fuel cost of Rs119.7 billion (Rs8.89 per unit), with 13,071 GWh delivered to distribution companies at Rs127.7 billion (Rs9.77 per unit).

The consumption dropped 1.9 percent from June 2023, while the Rs2.63 per unit fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for June 2024 was 40 percent higher than last year’s Rs1.88/unit.

Hydropower led the supply with 35 percent, followed by LNG at 18 percent, nuclear at 14.85 percent, local coal at 11 percent, and local gas at 8.66 percent. Imported coal contributed 4.74 percent. The cost of LNG-based generation rose to Rs26.32 per unit, while domestic gas increased slightly to Rs13.93 per unit. Local coal costs fell to Rs11.1 per unit, and imported coal dropped to Rs15.5 per unit.