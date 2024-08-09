New Zealand’s Andrews wins women’s keirin gold

PARIS - New Zealand world champion Ellesse Andrews powered to women’s Olympic keirin gold on Thursday, going one better than her silver at the Tokyo Games three years ago. The 24-year-old edged out the Netherlands’ Hetty van de Wouw by 0.062sec to win an enthralling final, with Britain’s Emma Finucane taking bronze. Invented in Japan in 1948, the keirin involves riders lurking behind a motorised pacemaker before exploding in a sprint to the line over the last three laps. Andrews was the first to make the move in the final and while Finucane attempted a comeback, the New Zealander was too strong and could not be caught. It was her second Paris medal after helping New Zealand to team sprint silver. While Andrews celebrated, it was a disappointing day for Canada, with Tokyo bronze medallist Lauriane Genest failing to make it through the quarter-finals. Her teammate Kelsey Mitchell, who came fifth in Tokyo and is the defending women’s sprint champion, suffered the same fate. Women’s keirin was added to the Olympic programme in 2012 when Britain’s Victoria Pendleton won the maiden title. The Netherlands’ Elis Ligtlee took top honours in 2016 before the now-retired Shanne Braspennincx, also of the Netherlands, won in 2021.