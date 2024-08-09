OICCI, UNDP to work for sustainable, inclusive Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan to advance the vision of a more sustainable and inclusive Pakistan.

This alliance is set to spearhead a series of initiatives focusing on gender equality, diversity, inclusion and social impact investments, reflecting both organizations’ commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said a news release issued here Thursday. During the MoU signing ceremony, OICCI CE/Secretary General, M. Abdul Aleem expressed optimism about the partnership with UNDP, stating, “Together with UNDP, we are committed to leveraging our collective expertise to create impactful research reports, advocacy campaigns, and knowledge-sharing events.”

In his remarks, UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr Samuel Rizk said, “The bankability of Pakistan is increasing, and this collaboration is a testament that businesses can be both profitable and socially responsible.” Over the past two years, the OICCI has been at the forefront of climate advocacy in Pakistan, organizing Pakistan Climate Conference in 2022 and 2023. Insights from these conferences and COP28 have been encapsulated in two comprehensive climate reports. These reports serve as vital resources for policymakers and businesses alike, charting a path towards a greener future.

Additionally, the Chamber has consistently championed women’s empowerment through its annual Women Empowerment Awards, promoting a business environment that nurtures female entrepreneurs and leaders. The organization’s White Paper, “Increasing Women’s Inclusion in the Pakistan Economy,” provides actionable recommendations for enhancing gender equality and fostering inclusive economic growth, aligning with UN SDGs 5 and 8. These efforts reflect a broader commitment to creating positive social and environmental impacts.

Commenting on the partnership, OICCI Managing Committee Member Andrew Bailey said, “OICCI’s goal is to foster an environment where businesses, government, and the public can thrive and contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future for Pakistan. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives and making a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve.”

The collaboration will focus on capacity building, policy research and advocacy, and public communication and campaigning around the themes of green finance, climate resilience, energy, diversity & inclusion, and digital transformation. The overarching goal is to assist the government, development partners, and the private sector in mobilizing financing for development, particularly for SDGs, ESG and climate investments.