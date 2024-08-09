Pakistan being pushed into constitutional crisis, says Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Zardari on Friday expressed his disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision regarding reserved seats.

While speaking in the National Assembly, Zardari asserted that the country is being led into a constitutional crisis. He referenced the Supreme Court's recent ruling in the SIC reserved seats case, suggesting that it had revitalized a previously declining party.

He questioned the opposition leader, asking whether he or the Prime Minister had taken away PTI’s bat symbol, noting that the court had annulled it due to alleged rigging in the interparty election.

Bilawal also voiced his concern over the increasing trend of 'hate politics' in Pakistan, describing it as unprecedented in the nation's history. He highlighted the severe economic crisis facing the public, lamenting that politicians have been unable to offer any relief.

He concluded by warmly congratulating the entire nation on Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. It’s worth noting that Arshad Nadeem ended Pakistan’s 32-year Olympic medal drought with a record throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final, becoming the first-ever individual gold medalist for Pakistan at the Olympics.



